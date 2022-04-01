‘Jim’s Gonna’ Be Dead in Two Years: Jennifer Carnahan’s Cynical Plot to Replace Her Late Husband Jim Hagedorn in Congress

“Scandal-plagued” Jennifer Carnahan has launched a cynical plot to replace her late husband, Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN), in Congress despite alleged indifferent feelings about him and a litany of other controversies surrounding her time as state chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party.

Former Minnesota GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan announced in March 2022 that she would run to replace her late husband Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN), who died of kidney cancer in February.

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) announced a special primary for May to finish Hagedorn’s term to represent Minnesota’s first district.

Carnahan’s race to replace her late husband will have to address significant controversies, including her dismissive attitude towards her husband’s illness and her association with a sex trafficker, among other scandals.

Carnahan resigned as the Minnesota Republican Party chair in August 2021 after one of her close friends, Anton “Tony” Lazarro, was arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges. Carnahan insisted in August that she knew nothing about the allegations against Lazarro.

Lazarro was a major GOP that Carnahan had known since 2016 and the two hosted a podcast together.

A growing number of former staffers and activists have claimed Carnahan presided over a toxic workplace culture and unchecked sexual harassment in the Minnesota GOP.

The four most recent executive directors of the Republican Party of Minnesota released a joint statement strongly condemning her leadership.

“Ten years ago, Chair Tony Sutton resigned because under his leadership, the Republican Party of Minnesota was financially bankrupt. Today, the Party is morally bankrupt due to the leadership of Chair Jennifer Carnahan,” the former Minnesota Republican leaders said.

In a recorded phone call leaked of Carnahan, between her and another state party chair at an RNC event, she offered to pay for a hotel for an activist.

Carnahan said of her husband, “I don’t care… Jim’s gonna’ be dead in two years. So be it.”

Carnahan told a Minnesota radio host those comments were made “in grief” after she had been drinking at an event after a long day. She added that she “obviously” apologized to Hagedorn about the “absolutely regrettable” choice of words.

However, Rebecca Brannon, an independent journalist in Minnesota, said former and current employees told her this type of behavior is common with Carnahan.

“Sources had also detailed how Carnahan would abuse her power to intimidate activists with MNGOP resources — routinely using party funds to pay for lawyers to send legal documents — not for the purpose of furthering party goals, but for personal vendettas,” Brannon said.

“It should also be reminded that back in 2018, Carnahan wanted a percentage cut of all big donor fundraising money… adding to the long list of reasons necessary for a full financial audit – especially given her close friend Anton Lazzaro’s frequent large contributions,” the Minnesota journalist noted.

Carnahan had also reviewed social media posts that appeared to be critical of her husband.

On a Facebook post of Hagedorn celebrating his birthday, which appeared under her name, she stated, “Glad you posted spending your birthday with your wife, who drove 3 hours out of her way to show you love and kindness guess it’s clear how much that meant to you.”

Another post under Carnahan’s name stated, “I bought you dinner and wine at Chankaska. There is not a single post about it, but the post about your birthday is of your employees? It’s degrading, condescending and upsetting to me on many levels.”

In an interview with the Minnesota Post Bulletin, Carnahan compared herself to former President Donald Trump and claimed to be an outsider, despite her tenure as the Minnesota GOP chair.

“It’s just like President Trump. I’m still a political outsider,” Carnahan said. “I know how to listen and fight for the people. We have to buck the status quo. You have to continue to put the interests of the district first.”

She then cited her name recognition would boost her candidacy past the other 20 candidates in the special election race.

Minnesota Republicans disputed that claim.

Greg Gallas, former chairman of the Olmsted County GOP and a member of the Olmsted County executive committee, said, “There’s a lot of baggage from what happened when she left as chair that does not energize a broad base.”

House Republicans believe that her running to replace her late husband may not win friends in Congress.

One House Republican involved with the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) said, “I guarantee Jim’s friends are going to end up endorsing someone else.”

Minnesota’s first congressional district was hotly contested during the last two elections, which could face strong Democrat picks such as Jeffrey Ettinger, who served as the CEO of Hormel Foods Corp. for more than ten years.

If Carnahan were to win the primary, she would have to grapple with significant baggage that may end up giving Democrats a chance to flip the district during a midterm cycle in which Republicans need to flip several seats to win back the House majority. Her potential loss as a Republican nominee could complicate Republican efforts to win back the House.

The special general election will be held August 9.

“I think she has a lot of unresolved political baggage that will put the congressional district in play for the Democrats,” Michael Brodkorb, a former deputy Minnesota Republican Party chair, said.

Brodkord said her candidacy “will also bring an unnecessary level of drama and resurface some unresolved issues” that the party would otherwise like to leave in the past.

The Republican lawmaker said many House Republicans are waiting to see if Carnahan will run under Hagedorn’s last name or her own name on the ballot.

The lawmaker asked rhetorically, “Just Carnahan? Is it Jennifer Carnahan-Hagedorn? Or is it just completely Jennifer Hagedorn?”

A senior GOP aide told Breitbart News, “The only thing Jennifer Carnahan loved about Jim Hagedorn was his seat in Congress. The fact that she’s now using his death for political gain is absolutely disgusting.”

Carnahan did not respond to a request for comment regarding the controversies surrounding her campaign, whether she thinks she can rise above those controversies, and if she can provide more context about her allegedly indifferent feelings about her husband.

