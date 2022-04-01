White House Refuses to Rule out Joe Biden Pardon for Hunter Biden

The White House refused to rule out President Joe Biden issuing a presidential pardon for his son Hunter Biden or for his brother James Biden as federal investigations continue over their foreign business dealings.

“That’s not a hypothetical I’m going to entertain,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said during the daily press briefing when asked about a potential pardon “I don’t have anything to add from this podium.”

Bedingfield was reluctant to address any aspect of the Hunter Biden story, after CNN, The Washington Post, and the New York Times recently published stories about the federal tax probe into Hunter Biden and his foreign business deals.

When asked additional questions about Hunter Biden and the president’s brother James Biden, Bedingfield would only reply, “I don’t have anything further to add from this podium.”

CNN reported the investigation has “gained steam” as a growing number witnesses are scheduled to testify in the case.

After all the lies, coordination, and working arm-in-arm with extreme-Left Big Tech right before the election, the Establishment Media FINALLY admits the bombshell Hunter Biden laptop is authentic. https://t.co/qmbxuVuX8t — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 31, 2022

The Washington Post confirmed reports from other media outlets that Biden was paid nearly $5 million by the CEFC China Energy conglomerate — even though Joe Biden denied during the campaign that his son made any money in China.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China,” Biden said during the third presidential debate moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker.

Bedingfield said the White House stood by Biden’s claim, despite reporting proving it false.

“We absolutely stand by the president’s comment,” Bedingfield told Welker when asked for an update on Biden’s debate claim.