Sen. Tom Cotton called out the Walt Disney Company’s faux moral outrage over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill on Friday.

“Disney is a charter member of the China lobby, so its liberal corporate executives can spare us the moral outrage about protecting our kids from indoctrination,” Cotton tweeted. “Walt Disney must be rolling over in his grave at the clowns running his company.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Disney does business in China with seemingly no qualms about Beijing’s continued genocide of minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet. The company operates theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and continues to seek theatrical release dates in Chinese cinemas.

And yet, Disney is one of the liberal corporations at the forefront of opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights law. After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed the bill into law on Monday, Disney issued a statement referring to it as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and vowed to fight to repeal the law in the judiciary.

DeSantis said Disney “crossed the line” by expressing opposition to the bill. “For Disney to come out and put a statement and say that ‘the bill should have never passed’ and that they are going to actively work to repeal it, I think, one, was fundamentally dishonest, two, I think that crossed the line,” DeSantis said.

While Disney protests against Florida’s law, the company has graciously extended thanks to Chinese Communist Party officials who run concentration camps.

As Breitbart News reported, the studio came under fire last year over its live-action movie Mulan, which was partially shot in Xinjiang. The movie’s credits thanked eight government entities in Xinjiang, including the public security bureau in Turpan, a city in eastern Xinjiang where several concentration camps are located.

Cotton called attention to this fact earlier in the week. “Disney publicly thanked the Chinese Communist Party officials running concentration camps in Xinjiang,” Cotton tweeted. “And now Disney is lecturing parents about what’s appropriate to teach kindergarteners? What a joke.”

In addition to vocally opposing Florida’s Parental Rights law, recently leaked videos show Disney executives discussing the company’s “not-at-all secret gay agenda.”

“In my little pocket of Proud Family TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming. Meredith Roberts and our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all secret gay agenda,” Disney executive producer Latoya Raveneau reportedly said.