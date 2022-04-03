Six people were killed and numerous others injured during a Sunday morning shooting in gun-controlled California’s city of Sacramento.
CNN reports the deadly incident occurred “in the area of 10th and J Streets.”
Details on the shooting are scant. At 3:52 a.m. Sacramento Police tweeted, “Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”
#BREAKING: 6 dead, multiple others wounded after a shooting in downtown Sacramento this morning.https://t.co/ZcwmZZ9oSV #abc15 pic.twitter.com/zVWtICfEFi
— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) April 3, 2022
California is the most stringently gun-controlled state in the Union, and Michael Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks CA No. 1 for “Gun Law Strength.”
California gun controls include universal background checks, a gun registry, an “assault weapons” ban, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can purchase each month, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a red flag law, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, and a ban on K-12 teachers possessing guns for classroom defense.
The AP observes California also “requires background checks for people buying ammunition.”
On March 29, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out robberies with a gun were up 44 percent in gun-controlled Los Angeles.
