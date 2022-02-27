Poll: Strong Majority Now Think Joe Biden Is Mentally Unfit to Serve

A strong majority of adults in the United States believe President Joe Biden is mentally unfit to serve as commander in chief, according to a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll.

The poll, which was released only days before the president is slated to give the State of the Union address, showed a majority believe Biden is unfit to serve as president while also revealing the lowest job approval rating (37 percent) from the Washington Post/ABC News poll since becoming president just over a year ago.

The recent poll revealed that the “underlying weakness” is to the degree that most adults “have doubts about his personal capacities.” When the respondents were asked if he was a strong leader, 59 percent said no, while 36 percent said yes. In fact, those percentages resemble his job approval; 37 percent approve and 55 percent disapprove.

When asked about Biden’s “mental sharpness” to serve as president, 54 percent said they do not think Biden is mentally sharp enough, while only 40 percent said he is. When respondents were asked the same question in May 2020, when Biden was only a candidate, 51 percent said he had the “mental sharpness” needed to serve as president, while 43 percent said he did not.

Biden seemed to have lost independents, a critical polling group, on this topic. Fifty-nine percent of the independents gave the president’s mental sharpness a negative assessment, a rise of 13 percentage points since May 2020.

The Washington Post/ABC News poll was conducted from February 20 to 24, where it asked 1,011 random adults in the U.S. The poll saw a four percent margin of error.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.