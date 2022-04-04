President Joe Biden bent down on one knee for a photo with Navy sailors after commissioning the USS Delaware submarine.

The president and his wife First Lady Jill Biden appeared at the commissioning ceremony in Delaware on Saturday.

“It’s always a good day when I get to celebrate Delaware or spend time with service members and their families or introduce Jill,” Biden cracked after taking the stage during his remarks, introducing himself as “Jill Biden’s husband.”

“Thank you, Mr. President,” the first lady replied after taking the podium. “I must admit, I never get tired of saying that.”

But during the class photo, the president bent down on one knee next to the First Lady who remained standing.

All of the sailors also stood during the photo.

It is unclear why Biden keeps taking a knee during formal photos.

The president took a knee during a photo with the Seattle Storms team as he welcomed them to the White House to celebrate their WNBA championship.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated afterward that Biden taking a knee was not part of a protest, but something he had done in the past with other sports teams.

In July, Biden also took a knee while taking a photo with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House after celebrating their World Series victory.

Vice President Kamala Harris remained standing.

Biden also took a knee during a photo with the family of a 94-year-old Korean War veteran after awarding him the Medal of Honor in May.

It’s possible that Biden, who is six feet tall, believes he has to take a knee so that he will fit into photos. But his choice to take a knee, even as the president of the United States has confused people on social media.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden intentionally took a knee as part of a message of solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement after meeting with black activists.

But at other moments in the campaign, Biden took a knee for formal photos, leaving his campaign to clarify he was not protesting.

In October 2020, Biden inexplicably took a knee while posing for a socially distanced photo with music performers and supporters at a campaign event in Las Vegas. The incident sparked claims Biden was taking a knee in protest, prompting a host of fact-checkers to rush to his defense.