President Joe Biden revealed Monday that he wants more economic sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and even a war crime trial as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

“I’m seeking more sanctions. Yes,” Biden said to reporters upon returning to Washington, DC, on Monday morning from a weekend at his home in Delaware.

The president called for a war crimes trial against Putin, suggesting he was unfairly criticized when in March, he referred to the Russian president as a war criminal:

“He is a war criminal. But we have to gather the information. … We have to gather all the details so this can be an actual — have a war crime trial,” Biden said.

Biden appeared to be deeply upset by new images of the violence, death, and destruction caused by Putin in Bucha, Ukraine.

“This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone’s seen it,” he said angrily.

The president spent his thirty-first weekend as president at his home in Delaware last weekend and even played a round of golf on Sunday before returning to D.C.

When asked if he believed Putin’s actions are “genocide,” Biden replied, “No, I think it is a war crime.”