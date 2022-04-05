DCCC Fundraises Off Jen Psaki Going to MSNBC

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Tuesday fundraised off of press secretary Jen Psaki’s reported departure from the White House to MSNBC.
“BREAKING: Jen Psaki plans to leave the White House for MSNBC,” the emailed headline read, according to the Washington Post.
“She’s worked tirelessly to explain President Biden’s HISTORIC Build Back Better agenda to the American people,” the fundraising email continues.
Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda failed to pass congress in 2021 due to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).
“And now she’s planning to join MSNBC’s intrepid team of journalists to hold dangerous, far-right Republicans accountable,” the email claimed.
“Will you watch Jen Psaki on MSNBC?” the email asked before asking for a donation of five dollars or more.
The DCCC is now raising money off Jen Psaki going to MSNBC pic.twitter.com/7vVahF1b32
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 5, 2022
On Friday, Psaki would not confirm leaks that she will soon take a TV job at MSNBC, a far-left entertainment network that often hosts conspiracy theorists such as Nikole Hannah-Jones, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Sarah Kendzior.
“I have nothing to confirm about my length of public service or planned service or anything about consideration about next plans,” Psaki said at a press briefing.
Reporters grilled Psaki on whether or not it is ethical for a press secretary to be negotiating a contract with a media organization while answering questions from that same organization.
“I have always gone over and above the stringent ethical and legal requirements of the Biden administration, and I take that very seriously,” Psaki claimed. “And as is standard for every employee at the White House, I’ve received rigorous ethics counseling, including as it relates to any future employment.”
Psaki is a former talking head at CNN. Leaks suggest she will host her own show on MSNBC, CNN’s rival network. Both networks have been crushed without Donald Trump in office. Estimates show CNN’s viewership dropping 78 percent, to below 500,000 viewers.
