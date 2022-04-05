DCCC Fundraises Off Jen Psaki Going to MSNBC

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Tuesday fundraised off of press secretary Jen Psaki’s reported departure from the White House to MSNBC.

“BREAKING: Jen Psaki plans to leave the White House for MSNBC,” the emailed headline read, according to the Washington Post.

“She’s worked tirelessly to explain President Biden’s HISTORIC Build Back Better agenda to the American people,” the fundraising email continues.

Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda failed to pass congress in 2021 due to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

“And now she’s planning to join MSNBC’s intrepid team of journalists to hold dangerous, far-right Republicans accountable,” the email claimed.

“Will you watch Jen Psaki on MSNBC?” the email asked before asking for a donation of five dollars or more.