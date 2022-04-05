Manhunt Continues as Sacramento Shooters Still On Loose

The Associated Press notes police are still searching Tuesday for the shooters who fired “more than 100 rounds” following a fight in Sacramento, California, early Sunday morning.

Breitbart News reports that six people were killed and numerous others wounded in the shooting incident.

CNN quoted Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester saying, “We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings. And we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters.”

KCRA points out that police recovered a stolen gun at the scene of the shooting.

NBC News explained that pop singers Aly and AJ’s tour bus was “caught in crossfire” when the multiple gunmen opened fire.

The AP observed: “More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, creating a chaotic scene with hundreds of people trying desperately to get to safety. A day later police announced the arrest of Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun.”

They also indicate “the multiple shooters police believe fatally shot six people and wounded 12 on a crowded street in California’s capital are still on the loose.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.