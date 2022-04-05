Mitt Romney Silent on Flip-Flopping in Favor of Ketanji Brown Jackson

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) nor his office could explain to Breitbart News why Utah’s junior senator opposed making Ketanji Brown Jackson a federal circuit judge last year and then voiced his support for her to become a Supreme Court Justice this year.

Romney joined the 43 other Senate Republicans in 2021 to oppose Jackson’s bid to become a circuit judge for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Romney said in a statement on Monday that he would support Brown’s candidacy for the Supreme Court:

After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor. While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity. I congratulate Judge Jackson on her expected confirmation and look forward to her continued service to our nation.

Romney’s office declined to respond to a Breitbart News’s request for comment as to why the senator opposed Jackson for the circuit judge position but would support her joining the Supreme Court.

Romney’s flip-flop in favor of Jackson serves in contrast to Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who voted to confirm Jackson for the circuit judge position.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) voted to confirm Jackson for the circuit judge position but said he would oppose her nomination for the Supreme Court. Graham explained in a statement in March:

My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes. I find Judge Jackson to be a person of exceptionally good character, respected by her peers, and someone who has worked hard to achieve her current position. However, her record is overwhelming in its lack of a steady judicial philosophy and a tendency to achieve outcomes in spite of what the law requires or common sense would dictate.

Graham added, “After a thorough review of Judge Jackson’s record and information gained at the hearing from an evasive witness, I now know why Judge Jackson was the favorite of the Radical Left.”

