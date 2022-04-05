Survey: Democrat DC Insiders Out of Touch with Black Voters 

Democrat insiders within the Washington, DC, beltway are out of touch with black voters, according to a Tuesday HIT Strategies focus group.

The survey sampled two groups of nine Democrat voters and found their concerns are being ignored by the ruling D.C. elites. One group was defined as black voters who always vote Democratic, ages 25 and older, and the other was “youth base”, or voters aged 25-39 who always vote for Democrats. The latter group presumably consisted of various races, though white voters were quoted. Politico Playbook reported the key concerns both the black and youth-base Democrats had in President Biden’s America:

— A preoccupation with inflation and crime.

— Exhaustion with pandemic restrictions.

— Cynicism about politics.

— Deep frustration that President JOE BIDEN and Democrats have failed to deliver on their early promises.

— Sympathy for Ukraine mixed with a lack of enthusiasm for Biden spending too much time and money on the issue.

— Ambiguity about how important Jan. 6 should be for Democrats in the midterms.

Words the voters used to describe their feelings in President Biden’s America included: “exhausted,” “uptight,” “unsure,” “concerned” and “anxious.” Some told the survey that wages have remained low, food costs have increased, and housing prices have shot straight up.

Not all Democrats are in touch with black voters’ concerns. Playbook noted a “yawning gap” between Democrat elitists inside Washington, DC, and their voting base of young and black voters. The economy was the greatest point of disagreement between the opposite socioeconomic spectrums.

Playbook admitted the Democrat elitist insiders are engaged in “self-deception” by convincing themselves the media are responsible for Biden’s terrible economy and not Biden’s policies. It seems as though the Democrat insiders are avoiding the truth about Biden’s price hikes and are blaming their voters for confirming the hard reality of the everyday economic pinch on the street.

“A cottage industry of White House officials and left-wing media critics who talk to each other on Twitter has convinced themselves that the media is responsible for the public’s overwhelming focus on the bad news of inflation rather than the good news of low unemployment and rising wages,” Playbook wrote. “The focus groups exploded that bit of Democratic self-deception.”

Throughout Biden’s presidency, black voters have become less supportive of the president. In Georgia, for instance, Biden’s approval rating among black registered voters dropped nearly 30 percent from May 2021 to February 2022. Nationwide, black voter support for Biden sunk double-digits from 72 percent to 52 percent from February to November of 2021. A March poll revealed black voters have more than doubled their support of Republicans since November to 27 percent.

Democrats will need all the help they can get from these voters heading into the November midterms. Evidence of Democrats struggling with just about every demographic except white, highly-educated women suggests the party may be in for a huge defeat.

