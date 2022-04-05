While President Joe Biden continues imposing Chinese coronavirus mandates on American citizens, illegal aliens are exempt from those restrictions, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton exclusively tells Breitbart News.

Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that Biden would end Title 42 on May 23. The broad public health authority, which serves as a border control measure, allows federal immigration officials to quickly return border crossers and illegal aliens to their native countries.

Former President Trump invoked Title 42 in 2020, the first time in American history that the order was used at the border to ensure that American citizens were protected from viral infections, diseases, and illnesses that border crossers and illegal aliens could be carrying, specifically the Chinese coronavirus.

Biden officials admit that lifting Title 42 is likely to bring a massive influx of border crossers and illegal aliens to the border, with potentially 500,000 arriving at the border every month — a more than doubling of current illegal immigration levels.

During an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Paxton said the Biden administration continues to treat coronavirus as “a real threat” for Americans, but when it comes to hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens showing up at the United States-Mexico border, coronavirus “is irrelevant.”

LISTEN:

“[Biden] wants as many people crossing that border as possible and he’s doing everything he possibly can, ignoring federal law, to do that,” Paxton said.

“For Americans, they’re treating it as if COVID is still a real threat,” Paxton said. “I was wearing a mask on a plane yesterday even though they don’t have the authority to do that. We’ve sued over that. They continue to push their vaccines for Americans but as it relates to illegal immigration, COVID is irrelevant, doesn’t matter.”

“The idea here is that COVID matters for Americans but illegal immigration is a higher priority and getting as many people here overrides the possible risk of death to Americans,” he continued.

As Breitbart News reported, even as Biden plans to end Title 42, Americans remain forced to wear masks on all domestic commercial flights. Biden has also sought to force Americans, working for large companies and federal agencies, to take one of three approved coronavirus vaccines or risk being fired.

On Monday, the states of Arizona, Louisiana, and Missouri filed a lawsuit against Biden in federal court, claiming that he broke federal law when he announced an end to Title 42 last week. Biden officials failed to consider the cost that more illegal immigration will have on state taxpayers, the lawsuit alleges.

Biden’s own top agency officials have admitted that ending Title 42 will bring illegal immigration to the U.S. at levels never seen before in American history. This week, for instance, Biden’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief, Chris Magnus, said the agency expects an “increase” in illegal immigration as a result.

An exclusive report by Breitbart News details the administration’s plans for “broadscale release mechanisms” that will use American taxpayer money to more quickly free hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior every few months.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.