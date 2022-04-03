While President Joe Biden lifts public health controls at the United States-Mexico border so more border crossers and illegal aliens are released into the U.S. interior, American citizens are still required to abide by strict Chinese coronavirus restrictions while traveling.

Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the Biden administration would end Title 42 – a broad public health authority that allows federal immigration officials to quickly return border crossers and illegal aliens to their native countries.

Former President Trump had invoked Title 42 in 2020, the first time in American history that the order was used at the border to ensure that American citizens were protected from viral infections, diseases, and illnesses that border crossers and illegal aliens could be carrying, specifically coronavirus.

Biden officials admit that lifting Title 42 is likely to bring a massive influx of border crossers and illegal aliens to the border – all with the hopes of being released into the U.S. interior.

As Breitbart News reported, those plans come as the Biden administration prepares for an expansion of its Catch and Release policy. The expansion will include more buses and flights for border crossers and illegal aliens to quickly be released into the U.S. interior after being only briefly detained at the border.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced in March that American citizens would be required to continue wearing masks on domestic commercial flights despite airline executives stating that the policy “makes no sense.”

Biden officials cited “science” as the reasoning for still requiring Americans to wear masks on flights even as mask mandates have been lifted across the U.S., even in the deepest blue cities.

“With the pandemic on the wane, many COVID-related restrictions are rightfully being rolled back,” Dan Stein with the Federation for American Immigration Reform said in a statement last week. “However, the flow of unvaccinated migrants from all over the world still poses serious public health concerns. If only the Biden administration treated the border like they do air travel.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.