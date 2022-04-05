YouTube removed another interview with former President Donald Trump on Friday for violating its “elections misinformation” policy.

Trump appeared on an episode of the RNC podcast Real America with Ronna McDaniel.

YouTube claimed the video violated its “policies pertaining to elections misinformation” because Trump said the 2020 election was “rigged,” with “tremendous voter fraud.”

Although Trump allegedly violated the company’s elections misinformation policy, the policy seemingly only applies to conservative opinions. For example, YouTube allows videos of Democrats such as Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams where they question the legitimacy of elections they lost.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel blasted YouTube’s decision as the “latest example of Big Tech’s chilling approach to censoring conservative opinion.”

McDaniel said:

YouTube’s decision to remove a filmed conversation between former President Trump and the Chairwoman of the Republican Party is just the latest example of Big Tech’s chilling approach to censoring conservative opinion. Silicon Valley oligarchs care more about advancing their political agenda and de-platforming their opponents than they do about free speech. This blatant censorship should concern every American: if they can silence a former President, they can silence any citizen who they view as stepping out of line.

McDaniel’s interview with the former president is not the only Trump interview to be taken down by the website. Trump recently appeared on the Nelk Boys’ Full Send podcast, which YouTube removed from the website approximately 24 hours after its upload. During that interview, Trump predicted the podcast would be censored by big tech.

“If you put up this whole interview — let’s see what happens when Instagram, and Facebook, and Twitter, and all of them, will take it down,” Trump said during the podcast. “And let’s see what happens when they threaten you. Because we don’t have a free press in our country.”

The RNC channel received a “one-time warning” for the alleged policy violation, and YouTube warned that “future violations may result in Community Guidelines strikes and restrict feature access.