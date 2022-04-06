Exclusive — RNC Fights Back Against DCCC’s NY Election Lawsuit 

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) have intervened in a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) New York state election lawsuit, Breitbart News learned Monday.

The Democrat lawsuit alleges that New York election practices produce an alleged high rate of rejected absentee ballots. It also claims New York state does not provide ample time for those discarded ballots to be fixed and cured of defects.

The lawsuit is one of the dozens filed by Democrats aiming to make it easier for illegal, non-chain of custody ballots to be counted by election officials. Such cases may include an invalid voter’s registration or polling district, or a ballot missing a postmark from the post office — all important conditions for a vote to be legally counted.

The Democrat lawsuit claims:

Consistent, systemic problems with the State Board of Elections’ (the “State Board”) election administration regularly result in the rejection of significant numbers of ballots cast by lawful New York voters for technical errors, and even errors that are no fault of the voters’ own. New York recognizes the unfairness inherent in this occurrence, as reflected by state laws that expressly establish that some errors facilitated or induced by election officials should not result in the voter’s disenfranchisement. Still, other voters are systemically penalized for officials’ errors, and no justifiable ground supports the fundamentally unfair disparate treatment.

Following a joint election integrity legal intervention, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel exclusively told Breitbart News the Democrats are using the context of election integrity to permit illegal, non-chain of custody votes to be counted during a New York election.

“Republicans are united in protecting election integrity from Democrat attacks in New York and nationwide,” McDaniel said. “Democrats filed this lawsuit in New York as a pretext to strike down existing election safeguards in the Empire State, and we are glad to join with the NRCC and NYGOP to stop that from happening.”

“Our commitment to fighting for election integrity in blue states like New York underscores our comprehensive legal strategy to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” she added.

The NRCC’s Chairman, Tom Emmer, who is in charge of helping Republicans retake the House in November, also told Breitbart News the Democrats are always attempting to undermine election integrity. State election officials need to follow the law, but the Democrats’ court case uses alleged abuses as a pretext to strike down legal, chain of custody voting requirements.

“The NRCC is intervening in this lawsuit to stop Democrats’ nationwide assault on commonsense election integrity measures. Republicans will always stand for the rule of law while Democrats try to undermine it,” Emmer said.

The case is DCCC v. Kosinski, No. 1:22-cv-01029 in the District Court Southern District of New York.

