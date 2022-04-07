Alleged Intruder Beaten and Bruised by Ventura County Homeowner

An alleged intruder was beaten by a Ventura County, California, homeowner on April 1 after the homeowner came home and allegedly caught the suspect inside.

FOX News reports that the homeowner arrived home around 6 p.m. and noticed a van parked outside. He then allegedly discovered 43-year-old Alexis Provoste inside the home and “beat Provoste before he ran out of the home to the van.”

KTVU notes, “Deputies described the incident between Suspect 2 and the homeowner as a ‘physical confrontation.’ However, judging by the mugshot of [Provoste]…it appears the homeowner was able to hand Provoste a major beat down before deputies arrived at the house to arrest him.”

FOX News points out that “Provoste is originally from Chile and is a suspected member of a South American Theft Group.”

Another robbery suspect escaped the scene and has not been apprehended.

