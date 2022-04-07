Court: Pennsylvania Must Disclose Voting History of Foreign Nationals on State’s Voter Rolls

The state of Pennsylvania must disclose the voting history of foreign nationals who were wrongfully added to the state’s voter rolls due to a “glitch,” a federal judge has ruled.

In late 2017, Pennsylvania election officials admitted that a computer “glitch” had added foreign nationals to the state’s voter rolls when they applied for or renewed a driver’s license.

In 2018, when officials refused to provide documents showing that they had rectified the issue, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) filed suit, alleging that more than 100,000 foreign nationals were registered to vote in the state.

When officials conducted a statewide analysis, they found records showing about 1,160 foreign nationals on voter rolls, but conceded that the records only reflected those who registered to vote, self-reported that they were not American citizens, and subsequently asked to be removed from the rolls.

Of those approximately 1,160 foreign nationals registered to vote, nearly 250 were found to have voted in at least one election before canceling their voter registration.

Judge Christopher Conner ruled that PILF is, in fact, entitled to such records and the voting histories of foreign nationals who were registered to vote in Pennsylvania.

PILF President J. Christian Adams called the ruling a “monumental victory for election integrity.”

“Americans have a right to documents exposing government malfeasance and non-citizens being registered and even voting,” Adams said. “Pennsylvania spent four years fighting transparency and trying to hide their mistakes. It is sad that transparency in Pennsylvania elections had to be enforced by a court.”

Late last year, House Democrats blocked an effort that would have required states to remove foreign nationals from their voter rolls as part of annual maintenance.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.