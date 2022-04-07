Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Spending Time with Joe Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she tested positive for coronavirus just hours after spending time with President Joe Biden.

A spokesman for Pelosi said the Speaker tested positive and was currently “asymptomatic.”

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” the statement read, noting Pelosi would quarantine herself according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Pelosi’s office also confirmed that a planned congressional delegation to Asia had been postponed as a result of the positive test for the virus.

Pelosi last appeared with President Joe Biden at the White House for a bill signing on postal reform on Wednesday evening.

She stood right next to Biden and exchanged pleasantries at the ceremony. Neither of the two were wearing masks.

Pelosi also spent time at the White House with former President Barack Obama on Tuesday, kissing his hand and hugging during the event. The former president announced March 13 that tested positive for the virus.

The president last tested for the virus on Monday, April 4th and was found to be negative, according to the White House. He received his fourth shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on March 30.

Biden appeared eager to spend time speaking with members of congress after the ceremony.

He spent over 20 minutes in the room shaking hands, giving hugs, and taking pictures with prominent Democrats before leaving.

The president has no public events on his schedule for Thursday.