Wisconsin’s Waukesha School Board will add new members to its ranks after Tuesday’s election saw all three Republican-backed candidates win, unseating two incumbents.

The Republican sweep comes as critical race theory and gender ideology in schools have brought parents into the process to fight back.

The candidates, Karrie Kozlowski, Mark Borowski, and Marquell Moorer, were all backed by the Republican Party of Waukesha County in a race that is typically nonpartisan. The two incumbents came in fifth and sixth place, behind another apparently liberal newcomer who also did not win.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, fourth-place candidate, Sarah Harrison, was concerned with the new board members, saying they “followed national Republican speaking points designed to stir fear in voters.”

But the Republican candidates ran on “falling academic performances in local schools and countered that the local school board has lagged under a liberal bias out of touch with parent concerns,” according to the Journal Sentinel.

“The Waukesha community — and others around our county — have spoken loud and clear. They want change, so we are charged with giving it to them. I look forward to the work ahead to improve our school district for our kids and community,” Borowski said.

Conservatives have been flipping school board seats across the country, as an effort to shed some light on classrooms has become a top priority for many parents concerned with the race and gender indoctrination that has flooded America’s public school systems.

