The White House on Thursday argued that President Joe Biden did not need to quarantine or wear a mask after interacting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on multiple occasions this week after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki argued that none of Biden’s interactions with the Speaker were considered a “close contact” by the Centers for Disease Control.

Biden interacted with Pelosi on Tuesday and Wednesday, at different White House events, at one point even kissing the Speaker of the House.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Here is Pelosi KISSING Joe Biden on the cheek on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/VEEJoYDc8j — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 7, 2022

Psaki also confirmed that not everyone was tested for a signing event for postal reform on Wednesday, where Biden spent over 20 minutes interacting with fellow Democrats.

She noted that according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines on coronavirus, “close contact” was defined as someone who spent 15 minutes within six feet of a coronavirus infected individual.

“It did not meet that bar,” Psaki said.

She added that Biden was tested Wednesday night for the virus and the test was negative.

Biden spent a portion of Thursday afternoon with his Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, as they watched her Senate confirmation vote on C-SPAN.

He did not wear a mask and was photographed embracing Jackson closely as they celebrated the vote.

Psaki confirmed the president was still planning a celebration of the vote, in an outdoor ceremony at the White House on Friday.

When asked if the White House was concerned if the event was a “super spreader” event for the virus, Psaki noted that vaccines were currently available, making it different from an event held by then-President Donald Trump to celebrate the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.