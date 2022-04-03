Larry Hogan: ‘Don’t Say Gay Law’ Is a ‘Crazy Fight’

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law was both “absurd” and a “crazy fight.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Your fellow Republican governor, DeSantis in Florida, he suggested he will retaliate against Disney after it criticized Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans certain instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. What is your reaction to that, and more broadly, what do you make of that legislation?”

Hogan said, “I didn’t actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like just a crazy fight. I’m not sure it concerns me. DeSantis is always talking about, you know, he was not, not demanding businesses do things, but he was telling the cruise lines what they had to do, he was telling locals schools what to do, mandating, and now wants to criticize Disney for how they feel about the bill. They have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think. I think the bill was kind of absurd and not something that would happen in our state.”

On the Republican Party, Hogan said, “I think we have to have a more hopeful, positive vision for America, look to the future.”

