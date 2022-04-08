Billionaire Democrat megadonor George Soros and his daughter are reportedly funding 13 radical Democrats running for Congress in 2022.

Soros and his daughter, Andrea Soros Colombel, are funding candidates that are in favor of defunding the police, such as Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), according to Fox News.

Some Democrats have attempted to distance themselves from defunding police, but radical Democrats backed by Soros continue to push the Democrat issue.

“We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police; it’s to fund the police,” President Biden controversially stated during the State of the Union.

A February poll revealed 75 percent of American voters believe defunding police contributes to soaring crime rates. In October, only 15 percent supported defunding the police, down from 25 percent in 2020.

With all due respect, Mr. President. You didn’t mention saving Black lives once in this speech. All our country has done is given more funding to police. The result? 2021 set a record for fatal police shootings. Defund the police. Invest in our communities. https://t.co/t0n0EpHMwd — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) March 2, 2022

The following are some of the 13 candidates funded by Soros through a joint fundraising venture called Lead the Way 2022, including the Way to Lead PAC, according to Fox News:

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) – $40,000

Candidate Rana Abdelhamid (New York’s 12th) – $28,000

Candidate Kina Collins (Illinois’s 7th) – $28,000

Candidate Odessa Kelly (Tennessee’s 7th) – $41,000

Candidate Aramis Ayala (Florida’s 10th) – $1.4 million

The money represents a small amount of the funding Soros has dedicated toward the 2022 midterms.

Soros has reportedly fueled Democrats with $125 million through a super PAC heading into the November midterms. The donation is one of the largest amounts of money to be allocated towards the election. Breitbart News reported:

Soros told the publication [Politico] the “Democracy PAC” will be allocated to “causes and candidates” to strengthen the “infrastructure of American democracy: voting rights and civic participation, civil rights and liberties, and the rule of law.” Soros, 91, will concede leadership of the PAC and allow his son Alexander Soros to serve as president. Alexander Soros told Politico the PAC will be used as a weapon against those who “discredit and undermine our electoral process,” citing the “generational threat that cannot be addressed in just one or two election cycles.”

George Soros’s grantmaking Open Society Foundations have pledged $20 million to underwrite President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and social welfare proposals. https://t.co/8VwOpI4hEN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 5, 2021

Throughout 2021, crime has surged. According to CBS News, Philadelphia had more homicides in 2021 (521) than New York (443) and Los Angeles (352). The homicide rate increased 13% from 2020.

Though crime has increased, arrests have dropped. “The FBI crime data shows that the number of arrests nationwide plummeted 24% in 2020, from the more than 10 million arrests made in 2019. The number of 2020 arrests — 7.63 million — is the lowest in 25 years, according to the data. FBI crime data is not yet available for 2021.”