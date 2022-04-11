Poll: Joe Biden Completely Underwater on Key Issues in America

President Joe Biden is flopping on a variety of key issues in the country, a CBS News/YouGov poll released this week found. The survey found Biden completely underwater by double digits on four key issues — inflation, the economy, immigration, and crime.

Sixty-nine percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation, while less than one-third, 31 percent approve. That gives him a negative net rating of 38 percent. What is more, on that issue, 66 percent of Americans say higher prices have been “difficult or a hardship,” compared to 26 percent who said it is “inconvenient” and eight percent who said it has “no effect.”

Biden doesn’t fare much better on the other issues, as he has a -26 net rating on the economy, with 63 percent disapproving and 37 percent approving. Further, people who say the economy is bad blame it on inflation (86 percent), gas prices (82 percent), shortage of products and services (69 percent), and distrust of the Biden administration (50 percent).

Additionally, Biden saw a -24 net rating on immigration, and -22 percent on crime:

The survey also found that most, 76 percent, think the economy should be a “high priority,” while 73 percent said the same of inflation.

Ultimately, Biden’s overall approval rating is down to 42 percent — 20 percent lower than the 62 percent he saw in March 2021.

The survey, taken April 5-8, 2022, among 2,062 U.S. adult residents, has a +/- 2.8 percent margin of error. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as to 2020 presidential vote.