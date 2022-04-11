The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) and the State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF), two groups aligned with state Republicans, announced they smashed their first-quarter fundraising record by 64 percent.

The RSLC and SGLF raised $10.1 million during the first three months of 2022, which is 64 percent higher than the fundraising record the groups set in 2020.

Additionally, the groups raised an astonishing $43.4 million so far this cycle, which is a 76 percent increase from what they hauled in at this point in the 2020 cycle.

The @RSLC & @theSGLF combined to raise a record $10.1 million in Q1. That's a 64% increase from Q1 of 2020. We know liberal billionaires are spending more than ever on state races this year & that we'll need to continue breaking records to stop them. https://t.co/GcV7PYGxQc — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) April 11, 2022

The committee touted their record fundraising quarter as being “enhanced” by the tremendous growth of the digital program, which raised $2,462,000 of the haul online, a 117 percent in online fundraising compared to Q1 of 2021.

The Republican-aligned groups also brought in 10,700 new online donors and had an average online donation of $25.89.

“The American people have had enough of Joe Biden’s failed leadership that has caused nothing but chaos,” said RSLC President Dee Duncan. “This historic fundraising quarter reflects the enthusiasm we are seeing across the country for electing state Republicans who can counteract Democrat-controlled Washington’s failed agenda.”

In recent months, the RSLC has announced its state legislative targets and has pledged to spend more money than ever before in this election cycle.

Last week, the RSLC released a six-figure ad campaign encouraging Americans who regret voting for President Joe Biden and his “return to normalcy” in 2020 to vote Republican in November.

Feeling pain at the pump? Anxiety at the grocery store? Anger at not having a voice in your child’s education? Fear of crime in your neighborhood? It’s not your fault! You might be suffering from Biden Remorse. Elect state Republicans this November to get back to normal. pic.twitter.com/OjjHeDKbrK — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) April 7, 2022

The ad campaign was a part of the group’s more significant effort to invest millions of dollars in the November election and to set the record straight in Democrat-controlled states such as Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, and Washington.

“Republicans may be firmly positioned on the right side of every major issue, but that isn’t stopping liberal billionaires from pumping millions into down-ballot races and trying to spend their way out of their disastrous situation,” Duncan continued.

“We need to keep our foot on the gas, so we have the resources necessary to stop them as the election comes into focus and spending begins in earnest,” Duncan added.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.