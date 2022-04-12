The NYPD released a photo of Frank James hours after the NYC subway attack, referring to James as a “person of interest.”

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Breitbart News reported that Tuesday’s subway attack occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Initial reports said that five people were shot and numerous others injured but CNN later quoted New York City Fire Department (FDNY) spokesperson Amanda Farinacci indicating, “Eight people were shot and eight others were injured following a shooting at a Brooklyn subway.”

With a manhunt for the shooting suspect underway, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the suspect in Tuesday’s New York City subway attack as a black male, approximately 5′ 5″ tall, “with a heavy build,” and wearing a green “construction-type vest with a hooded sweatshirt.”

We need the public’s help apprehending the individual responsible for shooting multiple people today on the subway in #Brooklyn. The suspect is a Black male, who was wearing a green construction vest & a gray hooded sweatshirt. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with any information. pic.twitter.com/d2wTfNbMDD — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) April 12, 2022

BronxNews12 reported, “Frank James as a person of interest in the shooting.”

