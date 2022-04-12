Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch leads the Republican field in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial primary race, according to a recent poll from Remington Research Group (RRG).

The poll showed Kleefisch with a double-digit lead against the rest of the Republican field. The poll was conducted on behalf of Fighting for Wisconsin SuperPAC, which backs Kleefisch’s opponent, Kevin Nicholson.

Forty-two percent of the likely 2022 Republican primary voters who participated in the survey said they would vote for Kleefisch, a 13 point lead against the closest competitor.

Twenty-nine percent of the respondents said they support Nicholson, and only four percent said they supported Eric Hovde. However, 26 percent said they were undecided.

The poll also found that Kleefisch was the most factorability out of all three candidates. Fifty-five percent said they viewed Kleefisch favorably, while only 16 percent viewed her negatively.

Additionally, 37 percent said they viewed Nicholson favorably, while only 12 percent viewed him negatively. And only 11 percent said they viewed Hovde favorably, while only 12 percent viewed him negatively.

During a recent Breitbart News Saturday interview, Kleefisch touted her endorsements from law enforcement representatives instead of the Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and hit his record.

“We need someone who’s tough on crime, and I’m the choice of law enforcement in Wisconsin, been endorsed by more than half of our sheriffs and the Milwaukee Police Association, the Kenosha Police Association,” Kleefisch explained.

Breitbart News’ Ashley Oliver noted:

Evers gained a reputation in 2020 for avoiding National Guard assistance at times and sympathizing with Black Lives Matter protesters and rioters at the expense of peace, primarily in the small city of Kenosha. Following violent riots stemming from George Floyd protests occurring across Wisconsin during the late spring and early summer of 2020, renewed rioting occurred in August 2020 in Kenosha after Jacob Blake, a black man facing multiple criminal charges, was shot seven times by a police officer there and left paralyzed. The rioting, which became destructive and deadly, occurred after Evers posted a string of statements online following the Blake incident, failing to call for peaceful protests. Evers instead condemned “racism” and wrote that he stood with those who demand “justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country.

“Tony Evers has sided with the far-left fringes of the Democratic Party,” Kleefisch added. “And it’s really sad because this is the defund the police movement-style rhetoric that we know damages morale in police departments across the state.”

The survey questions were conducted between March 31 and April 2, with 1,207 likely 2022 Republican primary voters participating. There was a 2.9 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

