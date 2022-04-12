Ron DeSantis: Price of Goods Going Up ‘Significantly More’ than 8.5 Percent in Biden’s America

Inflation in the United States, which is at a 40-year high, is the “absolute consequence” of bad federal policies, and the prices of goods are going up “significantly more” than 8.5 percent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a Tuesday press conference.

“I think it’s important to point out that we had the worst inflation report that this country has had in 40 years in March, it keeps going up every month,” DeSantis said.

“You know, you go back last year, they said inflation wasn’t a worry even though a lot of us were saying that this was gonna be a problem when you’re printing trillions and trillions of dollars,” he continued, adding that the “idea that you can just do that infinitum without there being any consequences was completely foolhardy.”

According to the Labor Department, inflation has soared 8.5 percent in the last year, but DeSantis said the ramifications are even worse than the bare figures suggest, as “all the things that really matter are going up significantly more than that.”

“I mean look gasoline up about 50 percent over the last year plus used cars up 35 percent, to be able to get a used car. Gas utilities up 22 percent, meat and poultry up 14 percent, electricity up 11 percent,” he explained, adding that “staples that people need to just live a basic life are going up much higher than 8.5 percent.

Energy costs, he continued, are driving a lot of the increase.

“And so my view would be, but we have abundant resources in this country and yet they’ve constricted that over the last year, you need to unleash that if you did that, that would make an immediate impact and I think would be something that would at least portend relief for people,” he said, noting that in Biden’s America, the energy sector, which the president quashed on day one, “is going to continue to drive these numbers.”

“Obviously the monetary and fiscal policy, you know, this is baked in the cake, what’s going on? This is the, the absolute consequence of that,” he said, adding that Biden’s policies are “affecting people across the board really at all, all different income levels, but particularly people, you know, who are in our, our working classes.”

“And so I think the, I don’t think this is clearly the end of it, I think it’s continued to accelerate,” he added.