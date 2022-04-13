Report: Democrats Prepare for ‘Biblical Disaster’ in Midterm Elections 

Between record levels of inflation, unfettered illegal immigration, a war in Ukraine, and an increasingly unpopular president, Democrats are preparing themselves for “a biblical disaster” in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I think this is going to be a biblical disaster,” an anonymous Democrat strategist told The Hill while speaking candidly about the midterm elections. “This is the reality we are in as Democrats and no one wants to face it.”

The “reality” Democrats refuse to face is that President Joe Biden’s approval rating is 41 percent, nearly the lowest its been throughout his entire presidency.

On top of that, recently released economic figures show inflation jumped 8.5 percent in the past year, hitting the highest level its been in over 40 years.

Bloomberg News estimated the average U.S. family would face an additional $5,200 inflationary tax to purchase the same items as they did last year. American families also saw gas prices hit record highs for close to one week straight last month.

Then, there’s the Biden administration’s departure from the Title 42 immigration law.

As The Hill’s Niall Stanage explained:

On immigration, the Department of Homeland Security has said that it is preparing for an influx of as many as 18,000 immigrants per day later this year. The astronomical number could be reached late this summer, given that the administration is scheduled to abandon the use of Title 42 in late May. The controversial Trump-era measure had been used to deny entry during the pandemic to migrants, including asylum-seekers — purportedly on public health grounds.

Another Democrat strategist believes there is a “general instability” about Biden’s presidency as they go into midterms.

Democrat strategist Joel Payne told The Hill:

We are in a very chaotic moment right now. There’s COVID, Afghanistan was just last year, now there’s the war in Ukraine, and the economy is up or down depending on who you are. There is this general instability that sunk Donald Trump a mere 18 or 20 months ago, and it is now Joe Biden’s problem, Joe Biden’s challenge.

Other Democrat strategists questioned the effectiveness of the party’s multi-trillion dollar spending packages.

“You have to explain to voters in very real terms what you have done to help them,” Democrat strategist Julie Roginsky said. “When you use huge numbers like ‘a billion’ or ‘a trillion,’ that is something that voters just see as spending coming out of Washington.”

However, history is not on Biden and the Democrats’ side, as the opposition party typically outperforms the party in power during midterm elections. As a result, Biden’s fate could potentially be worse than former President Barack Obama’s during the 2010 midterms.

“Democrats know the bitter taste of bad midterm results,” Stanage wrote. “The party fared dismally during the first midterm elections of President Clinton and President Obama. In 1994, with Clinton in the White House, Democrats lost a net 54 House seats. In 2010, under Obama, they lost 63 seats.”