Mehmet Oz’s China Ties Deepen: Financial Disclosures

Celebrity Doctor Mehmet Oz, who is running as a tough-on-China candidate in the race to fill Pennsylvania’s Senate seat, is coming under fire again for his long history with the communist country.

Dr. Oz, who had attempted to smear one of his top opponents — David McCormick — for his record on China from when he was a former hedge fund CEO, has ties to China that keep deepening. The celebrity doctor’s most recent connection to China was a partnership with “Utah-based Malouf Companies that used his name and identity on numerous sleep products that were made in China,” which netted Oz between $1 million and $5 million last year, according to a report by Politico Playbook.

Playbook wrote that the deal was inked in 2020 with the company to make a brand with his name on it for bedding, which used the name “Dr. Oz Good Life” and had labels that read “DrOzSleep.com Made in China”:

Oz has other business ties to China that haven’t received much attention. Daniel Lippman scoops that according to a new personal financial disclosure, Oz made between $1 million and $5 million last year from a deal with Utah-based Malouf Companies that used his name and identity on numerous sleep products that were made in China. In 2020, he signed a deal with the company for a sleep and bedding brand called “Dr. Oz Good Life.” (The labels of one of their mattress toppers and a pillow are clear about their origin: “DrOzSleep.com Made in China.”) A person close to the Oz campaign said that only small portions of the sleep products that couldn’t be manufactured in the U.S. or elsewhere were made in China.

A press release announcing the brand partnership touted how the celebrity doctor wants to use the brand, which is made in China, to bring “science-based sleep solutions to families across North America.”

When Oz’s campaign was asked to comment on the new revelations about his China ties, spokesperson Brittany Yanick told Playbook that “David McCormick is Beijing’s favorite candidate, having raised billions in China to support the CCP and celebrated shipping PA jobs overseas.”

“Dr. Oz knows firsthand the need to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. and reverse China’s stranglehold on global supply chains, all sent abroad thanks to Wall Street insiders like McCormick,” Yanick added.

However, this is not the first time Oz, who is trying to run as a China hawk, has been connected to China. Oz has been under fire in recent months for his long history of kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). These revelations come after he has tried to distinguish himself from the rest of the Republican primary field by calling on President Joe Biden to be “tougher” on Beijing while also accusing the CCP of currency manipulation and stealing American intellectual property.

Last month, it was exposed that the celebrity doctor had a lucrative sponsorship deal with American-based Usana Health Sciences during and after his 12-year run on The Dr. Oz Show. In fact, the company, which paid him millions, has noted that China is its “largest market and single largest source of revenue.” Usana also has a major Chinese subsidiary — BabyCare — which reportedly acquired licensing from the government of China to sell its products in the communist country.

The company also published Yin Yang You, which Oz co-authored with Anlong Xu, the president of the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, which is backed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Dr. Oz’s book collaboration with the CCP-backed academic showed his drive to make money in the communist country and helped push CCP propaganda efforts.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.