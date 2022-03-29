Celebrity Doctor Mehmet Oz, candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, reportedly co-authored a book with the head of a university controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which touted the benefits of traditional Chinese medicine that has seen pushback in the West over the years.

Dr. Oz co-authored the book Yin Yang You with Anlong Xu, the president of the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine and backed by the CCP, the Washington Freee Beacon reported. The book, which promotes traditional Chinese medicine, which has seen pushback from the West over the years, debuted on October 11, just weeks before he launched his Senate bid.

The report claimed that Dr. Oz’s book’s collaboration with the CCP-backed academic showed his drive to make money in the communist country and help push the propaganda efforts by the CCP.

Evidently, this comes as the celebrity doctor has come under fire in recent months for his long history of kowtowing to the communist country. And after he has called on President Joe Biden to be “tougher” on Beijing while also accusing the CCP of currency manipulation and stealing American intellectual property.

It was recently exposed that Dr. Oz has a lucrative sponsorship deal with American-based Usana Health Sciences during and after his 12-year run on The Dr. Oz Show. The company, which published Yin Yang You, has also conveniently noted that China is its “largest market and single largest source of revenue,” along with having a major Chinese subsidiary — BabyCare — that reportedly acquired licensing from the government of China to sell its products in the communist country.

Xu’s embarrassment of the CCP is described in detail via the Free Beacon:

The Chinese Communist Party has in recent years embraced traditional Chinese medicine as part of its soft-power initiatives. Chinese president Xi Jinping last year urged the development and export of traditional Chinese medicine, which he suggested could help fight COVID-19. Oz praised Xi at a book event in September for embracing traditional Chinese medicine, saying the Chinese Communist Party leader has “opened this portal” for Usana to sell health products in the Chinese market. Beijing University of Chinese Medicine is a central hub in the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to promote traditional Chinese medicine across the globe. Xu Anlong, Oz’s coauthor, appeared alongside Xi Jinping at an event in 2015 to launch an Australian satellite campus of Beijing University. The school said the partnership would help China’s “soft-power” goals. Beijing University has since established the U.S. Center for Chinese Medicine outside Washington, D.C. The Chinese Communist Party is deeply embedded at the Beijing school, whose eight-person leadership board includes three party secretaries. Xu has led Chinese Communist Party meetings at the university, according to its website.

The university that Xu is a part of has also reportedly connected to the United Front Work Department — which reports directly to the Central Committee of the CCP — and works with Confucius Institutes, which are used to keep track of Chinese students in the U.S. and around the world.

The Free Beacon also noted that Usana Health Sciences’ publishing of Dr. Oz and Xu’s book is only part of a more extensive partnership between the university and itself. The health company has also released an infomercial between the celebrity doctor discussing herbal remedies with another professor from the university.

The partnership was made last May, which allows the health company “the right to commercialize any products developed through the partnership. Beijing University receives scholarships for traditional Chinese medicine students and support for the U.S. Center for Chinese Medicine.”

In response to the reporting, Dr. Oz’s communications director Brittany Yanick said that Dr. Oz has “spent the last 30 years in medicine helping individuals combat illnesses and empowering people to make decisions that benefit themselves, not the government.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.