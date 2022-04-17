Fourteen people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

FOX 32 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the shooting fatality occurred Sunday morning about 2:20 a.m. “in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street.” The victim, a 27-year-old man, was standing outside when the shot rang out. He was hit in the leg and transported to a hospital, where he died.

Breitbart News noted 27 people were shot, six of them fatally, last weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reported 145 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2022, through April 9, 2022.

2021 was the deadliest year Chicago has witnessed in a quarter of century. The Hill pointed out Chicago police confirmed the city witnessed 797 homicides during the course of 2021.

