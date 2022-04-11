27 Shot, 6 Killed, During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-seven people were shot, six of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) troubled Chicago.

Breitbart News noted 18 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone in Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the overall number of shooting victims rose to 27 by Monday morning, with three additional shooting fatalities.

One of the additional shooting deaths was that of a 27-year-old man who was found on sidewalk dead “in the 2000-block of West 35th Street” Friday night.

Another additional shooting death was a 40-year-old who was fatally shot while “standing outside in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 3:25 a.m. Sunday morning.”

A 61-year-old woman was found dead in “an apartment in the 1000-block of West Montrose Avenue” around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. She “appeared to have a gunshot wound to the side of the head.”

The most recent data from the Sun-Times shows there have been 143 homicides in Chicago thus far in 2022.

