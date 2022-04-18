Most Americans fear U.S. national security is getting “worse” under President Biden’s leadership, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday revealed.

Overall, 54 percent of likely voters said the U.S. national security situation is getting “worse” under Biden — a sentiment shared by 80 percent of Republicans and 57 percent of independents.

One-fifth, overall, say the situation is getting better, but 22 percent said it is “about the same.” While a plurality, 35 percent, of Democrats say it is getting “better” under Biden’s leadership, opinions are scattered, as another 33 percent of Democrats said it is “about the same,” and over a quarter, 27 percent, say it is “worse.”

This issue could very well play into the midterm elections, as 60 percent said the issue of national security is “very important” topic in this year’s elections, followed by 28 percent who said it is “somewhat” important and eight percent who said it is “not very important.” However, there seems to be a consensus, as 75 percent of Republicans, 54 percent of independents, and 50 percent of Democrats agree that the issue of national security is “very” important heading into the midterms:

Coming Up Today:@JoeBiden daily presidential job approval % is – up. U.S. National Security Getting Worse, Most Voters Say Few give President Joe Biden high marks for his handling of this issue.https://t.co/SBt8jYQV2m via @BreitbartNews — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 18, 2022

The survey, taken April 10-11, 2022, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

Since taking office, Biden has gutted many of former President Trump’s key policies, particularly in regards to illegal immigration, as Democrats continue to happily embrace open border policies, dropping illegal aliens into U.S. communities, and increasing security fears.

As Breitbart News reported, President Biden has released over 750,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior since taking office:

The brief, dated April 14 and filed in the Supreme Court by Stephen Miller’s America First Legal Foundation, details the extent to which Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has put its Catch and Release network into overdrive in just a little over 12 months. Specifically, DHS has released more than 756,109 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities from January 21, 2021, to February 28, 2022, the brief states. This is larger than the resident population of Boston, about equal to the size of Denver, Colorado, and larger than the population of Detroit, Michigan.

Some of these illegal aliens were released into the country via “dead of the night” secret flights.