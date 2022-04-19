Marco Rubio: Those Angry About Mask Freedom Also Want to ‘End the Title 42 COVID Rule’ for Illegals

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Tuesday blasted those who are upset over the federal judge’s ruling nixing the Biden administration’s federal mask mandate, noting that they are often the same people who want to end the Title 42 coronavirus rule for illegal immigrants.

Trump-appointed United States District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle on Monday ruled that President Biden’s mask mandate for federal travelers is illegal, as it “exceeded the CDC statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions.”

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in the pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote in part.

As a result, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will no longer enforce Biden’s rule, which required masks at transportation hubs as well as on public transportation. The announcement prompted quick reactions from airlines such as Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and more, as they swiftly announced that masks are now optional.

However, while countless videos show both passengers and airline employees celebrating the freedom, many radical leftists expressed their horror on social media, as Breitbart News detailed.

“The people who are angry that Americans don’t have to wear a mask on a plane anymore are the same ones who want to end the Title 42 Covid rule for illegal immigrants,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said on Monday following a slew of reactions:

Indeed, as Breitbart News reported last week, “The Border Patrol will terminate the CDC Title 42 COVID-19 expulsions for certain categories of migrants effective immediately.”

This means that “single adult migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Colombia are no longer subject to speedy expulsions along some parts of the southern border,” the report said.

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) is among those who have pointed out the sheer absurdity of letting Title 42 expire while keeping other coronavirus restrictions, including the extension of proxy voting in the Congress, in place.

“This is absolutely nuts. The double standard in Washington, it just never ceases to amaze me,” she said during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow last week.

“There’s a health emergency everywhere, except for our southwest border, where there actually is a legitimate cause for it with increased rates of tuberculosis and every other ailment you can think of that our Border Patrol agents are encountering,” she added. “It’s disgusting. It’s hypocrisy at its finest, and it’s got to stop.”