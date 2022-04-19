Joe Biden’s connection to his son Hunter Biden’s scandals, including Hunter’s receiving $4.8 million from the Chinese Communist Party, is resonating with the public, judging from a poll that reveals almost two-thirds — or 63.7 percent — of American voters now think the president has been compromised.

And a solid majority — 52.3 percent — answered that it is “very likely” that Biden has been compromised by the Chinese.

Just 36.4 percent of respondents said they do not believe Biden has been “conflicted/compromised” by the Chinese, according to a partnership poll between The Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action.

“The American people–as we see in these numbers–see through the smoke and mirrors,” Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action, said about the poll results. “They’re watching as the Biden Administration’s policies benefit China more than our own country and conclude that the President is serving the interests of the Chinese Communist Party and must be compromised.”

“The only question is — do our leaders in Washington have the courage to fully investigate this issue and let the chips fall where they may?” Meckler said.

The poll also found that “large majorities of Independents and Republicans believe Biden is compromised in his Dealings with China,” and “more than one-third of Democrats agree.”

72 percent of Independents believe that it is likely that “President Biden is conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to his family’s personal business dealings in China.” 28 percent say it is unlikely.

85.8 percent of Republicans believe that it is likely that “President Biden is conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to his family’s personal business dealings in China.” 14.2 percent say it is unlikely.

34.3 percent of Democrats believe that it is likely that “President Biden is conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to his family’s personal business dealings in China.” 65.8 percent say it is unlikely.

Results are from a survey conducted April 5-April 8 of more than 1,000 likely general election voters. The margen of error is 2.99%.

