Casey DeSantis: Florida Republicans Have +116,000 More Registered Voters than Democrats

Republicans have seen a net gain of over 250,000 registered voters since Election Day 2020 and now best Democrats by over 116,000 registered voters, Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis said Tuesday.

“Policy Matters. Leadership Matters. Floridians overwhelming support @RonDeSantisFL and his freedom agenda,” she said in a Tuesday statement.

“Since Election Day 2020, we’ve seen a net gain of +250,000 voters register as Republicans. Today, we have more than +116,000 more Republicans than Democrats in the state,” she added:

Policy Matters. Leadership Matters. Floridians overwhelming support @RonDeSantisFL and his freedom agenda. Since Election Day 2020, we’ve seen a net gain of +250,000 voters register as Republicans. Today, we have more than +116,000 more Republicans than Democrats in the state. — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) April 19, 2022

In November 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced that Florida Republicans made history, surpassing Democrats in voter registration in the Sunshine State. However, the gap has only continued to grow as the governor has championed freedom in the midst of a world of Biden-era coronavirus restrictions. And in recent months, DeSantis has hyper focused on education issues, as radical left-wing activists attempt to indoctrinate children in schools with Critical Race Theory (CRT), as well as radical gender ideology — the latter of which Disney openly supports.

Casey’s announcement comes mere weeks after the DeSantis administration announced the state’s latest voter registration figures. At the time, officials revealed that Republicans bested Democrats in voter registration by over 100,000.

“There’s no beating around the fact this historic gain is because of Governor Ron DeSantis. Florida voters are appreciative of the palpable sense of freedom he has created in our state,” Helen Aguirre Ferré, Executive Director of the Republican Party of Florida, said in a statement at the time

“Our schools are open, there are no lockdowns, and there are no masks. Voters recognize the governor is a champion for families and businesses alike,” she added.

Last year, Florida made history, seeing the highest number of domestic travelers come into the state, many of whom were fleeing blue state restrictions.