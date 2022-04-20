Police Say ‘No Threat’ After Capitol Evacuated over Suspicious Aircraft

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 08: The Capitol Building is pictured on November 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. Americans today will choose between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they go to the polls to vote for the next president of the United States. (Photo …
Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Paul Bois

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) sent more than a few pulses racing on Wednesday when they evacuated the Capitol Building over a suspicious aircraft that they later cleared as a “no threat.”

“The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex,” said the initial announcement that sent Twitter into a fury.

Minutes later, after the Capitol had been evacuated, police said there was “no threat” and the evacuation was only out of “an abundance of caution.”

Exactly what led to the cause for alarm remains to be seen, but all current indicators hint that a U.S. military aircraft had been conducting circuits near the Capitol.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.