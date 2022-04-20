Police Say ‘No Threat’ After Capitol Evacuated over Suspicious Aircraft

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) sent more than a few pulses racing on Wednesday when they evacuated the Capitol Building over a suspicious aircraft that they later cleared as a “no threat.”

“The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex,” said the initial announcement that sent Twitter into a fury.

JUST IN – US Capitol issues alert: "Evacuate now: aircraft intrusion" pic.twitter.com/AYfYtZPBdi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 20, 2022

Minutes later, after the Capitol had been evacuated, police said there was “no threat” and the evacuation was only out of “an abundance of caution.”

The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/7qqxqQyzlD — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 20, 2022

Exactly what led to the cause for alarm remains to be seen, but all current indicators hint that a U.S. military aircraft had been conducting circuits near the Capitol.

Re Capitol Police alert. A military aircraft (call sign GKA264/DHC-6 type utility use) is running circuits near the Capitol. But that's the only aircraft in area on radar. Some military may have transponders off. Came out of Andrews AFB, history shows normally around Pope AFB. pic.twitter.com/aDfvB36dWx — Tom Rogan (@TomRtweets) April 20, 2022