Parents want to be able to send their children to school without worrying about indoctrination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said this week.

The governor spoke about the standards Florida has when it comes to education, including the abolition of Common Core, making the remarks in the context of the Florida Department of Education rejecting 41 percent of proposed math textbooks for failing to meet state standards. Both Common Core and Critical Race Theory (CRT) indoctrination happened to be some of the reasons cited by the department.

“If a book does the Common Core math then that would obviously be inconsistent with the standards. When you do social, emotional learning, CRT, things like that into a math program just simply violates the standards,” he said.

“I think what parents in Florida want to know is, can I send my kid to be educated or am I basically sending them to get indoctrinated with whatever some of these people in the education establishment from up on high do,” he said, explaining they are “pushing this down to schools so that if a teacher gets this book, they feel like they got to teach to it if it’s got some of this stuff.”

“But a lot of the teachers don’t want to do that anyway,” he explained. “They want to focus on the core academic matters that really do.”

Florida students, he said, need to focus on the basics — the core subjects — and he said in the end, Florida’s students will end up outperforming other states that are focusing on this “other extraneous stuff.”

WATCH:

DeSantis made the remarks during an event featuring the signing of the SB 7044, the Postsecondary Education bill: