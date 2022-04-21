Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will hit the campaign trail and go to Nevada next week on behalf of Republican Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt.

DeSantis doubled down on his support for Laxalt on Wednesday and announced his plans to campaign for him on April 27 at Laxalt’s “Rise Up” rally.

DeSantis touted Laxalt’s record as a conservative fighter and military service in a statement announcing the campaign stop.

DeSantis said:

Adam Laxalt understands as well as anybody how important it is for real conservative fighters to stand up against the corporate, legacy media and the insidious, woke cancel culture -whether it comes from corporate board rooms, university faculty lounges, Hollywood, or Big Tech authoritarians. I served in the Navy with Adam, and I can tell you that he won’t back down when it comes to standing for liberty and for what’s right by our great nation. He proved it as Nevada’s Attorney General, and he’ll prove it again as your next Senator. That is why I am proud to support Adam Laxalt in his race to flip the Nevada seat this year and help us win back control of the U.S. Senate.

FL Gov. Ron DeSantis will campaign with Trump-endorsed Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt next week in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/hLVo5ULyya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) April 20, 2022

Laxalt, former Nevada attorney general, thanked DeSantis for his support in the statement.

“Governor DeSantis is standing in the breach against the far left and he’s winning,” Laxalt said. “America needs conservatives who are willing to go on offense to fight the radicals who are trying to indoctrinate our children, open our borders, and sacrifice our safety.”

“Governor DeSantis is such a conservative, and I’m proud to have his support in this crucial fight for Nevada’s future,” he added.

Rise against open borders Rise against woke ideology Rise against mandates Rise against censorship It’s time for us to #RiseUp for Nevada & #RiseUp for America. I’m excited to announce that my friend, Governor @RonDeSantisFL will be joining us in Nevada for our #RiseUp Rally pic.twitter.com/oEdYHQHj9G — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) April 20, 2022

Next week’s event is not the first time DeSantis campaigned on behalf of Laxalt.

The Florida governor previously campaigned for Laxalt in Palm Beach in December. However, DeSantis’s upcoming appearance in Nevada is crucial because he rarely campaigns for Republican candidates outside of Florida.

DeSantis, who is up for reelection this year, is often thought of as the second choice favorite for the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 behind former President Donald Trump.

Laxalt is the only candidate outside the state of Florida that has been endorsed by both Trump and DeSantis, setting him up to win Nevada’s Republican U.S. Senate primary on June 14.

Laxalt hopes to unseat Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who is finishing up her first term as Senator.