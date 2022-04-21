The Republican Party has increased its voter registration lead in Arizona by 14,326 voters since President Joe Biden’s election, according to the latest numbers released by Arizona’s secretary of state.

The GOP went into the 2020 presidential election with a voter registration advantage of more than 130,000. Ultimately, Biden defeated former President Donald Trump and carried Arizona by a margin of 10,457 votes.

However, Republican voters increasingly outnumber Democrats after over a year of Biden’s presidency. With the additional 14,326 voters registered since Biden’s election, Republicans now have an advantage of 144,780 voters.

JUST IN: Republicans led Democrats by 130,454 in Arizona on the eve of 2020 election That lead has been INCREASED to 144,780 +14,326* for AZ GOP *That's 3,781 MORE than Biden's official Arizona 2020 margin (D+10,455) — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 21, 2022

There are 1,478,781 registered Republican voters in Arizona, compared to the Democrats’ 1,334,001.

The continued increase in Republican registration comes as Republicans have fought to secure the state’s elections and passed election integrity laws.

Over the last year, the Arizona Senate conducted a forensic audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results, which uncovered 49,000 questionable votes cast. Additionally, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) signed an election integrity bill into law last May that cleaned up the state’s voter rolls and its voter registration process.

Arizona’s two vulnerable Democrat senators have likely felt the heat from the increased amount of Republican voters in the state. Last month, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) urged Biden to be stronger on the border and rethink his plans to end Title 42, the immigration law that makes it easier for the federal government to deport illegal aliens.

Sen. Kelly recently championed an effort to suspend the federal gas tax after Arizonans were paying record-high gas prices after Biden claimed he could not “do much right now” to ease the pain at the pump.