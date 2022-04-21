Kamala Harris’s Chief of Staff, Tina Flournoy, Departing Administration

Vice President Kamala Harris’s Chief of Staff, Tina Flournoy, is departing the Biden administration, the Washington Post reported Thursday afternoon.

“It is likely that this news will appear in print today — which means that I will not have the opportunity to share it with each of you myself,” Flournoy told staffers in an email obtained by Politico. “I will be eternally grateful to the Vice President for giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Lorraine Voles, who serves as senior adviser to Harris, is expected to replace Flournoy.

After the news broke, a White House official said in a statement to Politico: “Tina has been a valued advisor and confidant to me and tremendous leader for the office. From day 1, she led our team during a historic first year as we made progress rebuilding our economy here at home and our alliances around the world.”

Flournoy is the latest aide to depart Harris’s office as the vice president struggles amid White House infighting.

In recent months, Harris has lost chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, communications director Ashley Etienne, and deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh.