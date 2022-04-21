Nolte: MSNBC Doctor Says Carry Masks and Badger Others to Wear Them

Some lunatic MSNBC doctor wants everyone to carry around masks and badger others to wear them. This Dr. Patel also appears to advise mask bullies to use lies about elderly mothers and cancerous children as emotional blackmail.

This is the latest “crazy” response (the doctor’s word, not mine) to a federal judge in Florida finally putting an end to the anti-science mask mandate demanded by the fascist, unelected bureaucrats at the CDC.

After air and train travelers, among others, were freed earlier this week, the monstrous neurotics in the authoritarian left had a total meltdown. In fact, these damaged tyrants are so angry and embittered over the loss of control over others we have actual doctors going on television admitting their latest masking scheme is “crazy”:

MSNBC’s Dr Patel: Carry extra masks on planes & force your neighbor to wear one pic.twitter.com/dhkZaFJsyc — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) April 20, 2022

TRANSCRIPT: If people want to stay safe, the best thing they can do — high-quality masks and when possible, carry some extra masks. I know this sounds crazy, but if you hand someone next to you on a plane an N-95 or surgical mask and just say, ‘I’ve got an elderly mother at home. I’ve got a child with cancer at home. Will you please do me a favor [and put on this mask].’ Having the people at least closest to you in that row protecting yourself and them can be the best safety. So carry some extra masks with you. Carry some rapid tests with you if you’re traveling.

Four points…

If you have to throw out a trigger warning before making your pitch, if you have to admit this “sounds crazy” while identifying as a healthcare professional, maybe that’s a sign, cupcake. To me, she’s telling us to lie about an “elderly mother” and cancerous child to goad innocent people into doing something they don’t want or need to do. This isn’t medical advice. This is a con job to bully the people around us and then feel superior to them after they tell us fuck off, which they should. How sanitary is it to wear a mask carried around by a stranger for heaven only knows how long? Hey, I’ve been carrying this piece of cloth in my pocket for six weeks. Would you please strap it across your face for the children? Allow me to illustrate what a stupid and dishonest bully this so-called doctor is… I know this sounds crazy, but if you hand someone next to you a HAZMAT SUIT and just say, ‘Will you please do me a favor and put on this HAZMAT SUIT?’

In other words, do these masks work or not?

If these masks work, they work, and you don’t need the people around you to wear one.

Elites Vs. Peasants: Hollywood Ditches The Masks Your Kids Must Wear pic.twitter.com/k7GO6D3jPB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 22, 2021

If these masks do not work unless everyone around you is wearing one, then these masks do not work.

Anyway, never forget that these are the same “professionals” who told us outdoor Trump rallies are super-spreader events, but Black Lives Matter protests and riots are perfectly safe… Who told us it’s safe to flood the country with unvaccinated, unmasked illegal aliens but not for your two-year-old to run around unasked… Who pretend states like Florida, where no mandates of any kind were put in place, do not prove how ridiculous it is to force people in masks and to social distance.

These are not healthcare professionals. These are dangerous, irrational, unstable, joyless, dishonest, neurotic tyrants in white lab coats.

