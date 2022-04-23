The entry for Hunter Biden’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners was censored from Wikipedia on Wednesday — allegedly because it was “not notable” and a “magnet for conspiracy theories.”

“Keeping it around additionally risks WP:BLPVIO, as this is a magnet for conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden,” the site said in justification of Rosemont’s disappearance from Wikipedia.

The edit was made by “AlexEng,” who claimed Rosemont “is only mentioned in connection with its famous founders, Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz,” and therefore cannot be trusted.

AlexEng’s Wikipedia user page acknowledges he has an implicit bias. “I always edit with the best intentions, but I sometimes make good faith mistakes,” his bio reads.

“Occasionally, I may let bias seep into my work… Of course, everybody has implicit bias, and this list should not be considered exhaustive,” he writes. “This list should also not be used as ammunition in a content dispute, though I am quite sure somebody reading this will consider that option.”

Rosemont Seneca Partners was also managed by Eric Schwerin, Hunter’s business partner. Schwerin was embraced at the White House a total of 19 times between 2009 and 2015, according to Barack Obama’s White House visitor logs, the New York Post reported Saturday.

The contact between Joe Biden and Schwerin directly contradicts Joe Biden’s repeated claims he never was involved in the family business. The Post’s reporting adds a twelfth instance Joe Biden was involved in the family’s business scheme.

