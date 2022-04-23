UConn Prof Hails Disney Co. for Putting LGBT ‘Values’ Before Politics

University of Connecticut business ethics professor Robert Bird praised Walt Disney Co. for holding fast to its commitment to LGBT “values” in an interview published Friday.

“Corporations can no longer remain neutral or silent on major issues facing American society,” Professor Bird said. “Consumers, employees, shareholders, and the public are increasingly expecting companies to take a stand on controversies that matter to them.”

“Just as some companies are being punished for not severing their relationships with Russia, because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, so are companies like Disney expected to speak out against public policies that contradict the values of its stakeholders,” he added.

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation that will dismantle Disney’s special tax and governing jurisdiction in Florida.

The measure follows Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s public opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law, as Disney continues pushing LGBT content to its young viewers.

According to Breitbart’s John Nolte, Disney Co. “is so lacking in self-awareness, so out of touch with the real world, it just stormed out of the closet to out itself as a mob of child predators and groomers determined to sexualize five-year-olds through its content and political action.”

Professor Bird does not see things this way.

“Disney has a powerful public brand and takes care to cultivate a family-friendly image worldwide,” he declared. “Disney has also been a long-standing leader in supporting LGBTQ+ rights. Disney has provided health benefits to same-sex partners since 1995, and allowed ‘Gay Days’ at Walt Disney World since 1991.”

Disney has stood by its gay values despite controversy and opposition, Bird stated glowingly. “For Disney to ‘stand down’ when so many people were advocating for Disney’s support in opposition to the bill, would have eroded its long-standing support of gay rights generally.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome