‘A Hero’: Greg Abbott Honors Missing Texas National Guardsman

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) honored missing National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans on Sunday after he went missing, presumably from jumping into the Rio Grande to save migrants from drowning.

Sharing a photo of the serviceman, Greg Abbott hailed Evans a “hero” for risking his life in service to the Lone Star State and the United States of America.

“Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans is a hero who risked his life in service to Texas & America. Law enforcement & rescue teams continue a relentless search for him. Join us in prayer for a successful recovery,” tweeted Abbott.

Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans is a hero who risked his life in service to Texas & America. Law enforcement & rescue teams continue a relentless search for him. Join us in prayer for a successful recovery. Updates will be provided when they become available. pic.twitter.com/nULof4gcwl — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 24, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, Evans was identified by authorities on Sunday after search and rescue teams had been tirelessly searching for his whereabouts since he went missing in the Rio Grande on Friday:

An extensive search was launched on Friday morning after Evans was reported missing. Search teams from the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and other agencies converged along the river. The search continued through Saturday with negative results. Operations resumed early Sunday, with the addition of three airboats from the Texas Department of Public Safety. … The Texas Rangers, a division of the Texas Highway Patrol, are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the soldier’s disappearance. Initial information has led them to believe two of the migrants struggling in the current were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking, according to a statement issued by the Texas Military Department. Those migrants are currently being held at a Border Patrol detention facility in Eagle Pass.

Though not yet conclusive, Evans is believed to have drowned while rescuing migrants attempting to cross the sometimes deadly river. Thoughts and prayers poured out all over social media, with people honoring him as a hero.

NEW: First photos of 22-year-old TX National Guard SPC. Bishop E. Evans of Arlington, TX, who has been missing since Friday morning and is presumed to have drowned in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass after he jumped in to save lives. Photos courtesy of his family. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/989c7iWAMI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

This is the young, selfless Texas National Guardsman who drowned attempting saving 2 illegal migrants who were trafficking drugs.

Say a prayer for his family. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FY2F60mAva — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) April 24, 2022

I can’t tell you how outraged I am that Specialist Bishop Evans died on the border trying to rescue illegal aliens who should not have been there. What an outstanding young man, American, and soldier. I’m in awe of our troops. And I will not sit by as their lives are wasted. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 25, 2022

Sending prayers to the family of missing National Guard member Specialist Bishop E. Evans. 🙏 His selfless acts of service at our Southern border will not be forgotten. https://t.co/TnI60hmKc7 — Don Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) April 25, 2022

Tragic loss for Texas National Guard and family and friends of Bishop E. Evans. We are all praying for their loss. Our border is out of control and extremely dangerous. We must secure the border immediately. https://t.co/t5QqDvnVzK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 24, 2022

Former presidential candidate and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D) said the incident highlights the danger of an open borders policy.

…which mainly benefit the gangs and cartels, who profit from human trafficking and smuggling contraband, that are now thriving under this Administration’s open-border policy. The establishment's plan to repeal Title 42 will make the situation even worse… — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 24, 2022