Migrants Rescued by Missing Guardsman Involved in Drug Trafficking, Say Texas Rangers

EAGLE PASS, Texas — The two migrants rescued by a missing Texas National Guard Soldier on Friday were involved in “illicit transnational narcotics trafficking,” according to a statement from Texas Military Department officials. The soldier disappeared after attempting to rescue the two migrants who struggled while illegally crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico.

The Texas Military Departement released some preliminary information from the Texas Rangers’ investigation into the disappearance of the Texas National Guard soldier. The information reveals the two migrants “were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking.”

Breitbart Texas reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for additional information regarding these two migrants and the circumstances surrounding this allegation.

The Texas Military Department continues the search for the missing soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star. Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Border Patrol continue to support TMD with the Texas Rangers as the lead for the investigation that began yesterday when the service member went missing,” TMD officials said in a written statement on Saturday. “The service member selflessly attempted to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning as they illegally crossed the river from Mexico to the United States.”

“Initial reports from the Texas Rangers have determined that the two migrants were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking. They remain in the custody of US Customs and Border Patrol,” the statement continues.

Officials say the family members of the missing soldier were notified of his disappearance on Friday evening. The soldier’s name and other identifying information are being withheld at this time.

“The search for the missing TMD soldier will continue until we have exhausted all available resources, officials concluded. “The Texas Military Department is thankful to all interagency partners for their continued support in this operation to locate our missing soldier. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of the soldier.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott pledged the support of his office to the efforts to locate the missing soldier.

“The Texas Governor’s office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier,” Abbott wrote on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.