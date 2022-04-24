Schweizer: Joe Biden ‘at the Center’ of Hunter Biden Legal Issues

Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that President Joe Biden was at the center of his son Hunter Biden’s legal troubles.

Schweizer, the author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, said, “This started out as a Hunter Biden story and is now with Joe Biden story. He is at the center. He is the planet which the moons in the family Hunter Biden and James Biden revolve.”

He continued, “My only concern is the issue of the statute of limitations. Remember, this grand jury was convened in 2018 when COVID happened. They stepped aside and did not meet, so they lost about a year-end half. So hopefully, we will hear something from the grand jury very soon.”

Schweizer added, “I think they got him dead to rights on tax evasion. The money laundering and other charges are equally very troublesome from team Biden and their nightmare scenario that there is a trial. They want to deal even if Hunter goes to jail for a little bit. They do not want to trial that will highlight the role the Joe Biden played in all of this.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN