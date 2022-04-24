‘Self-Sacrifice’: Climate Activists Hail Man Who Burned Himself Alive on Supreme Court Steps

Paul Bois

Climate activists have hailed Wynn Bruce as a martyr for burning himself alive before the U.S. Supreme Court steps in protest of climate change.

As Breitbart News previously reported, 50-year-old Wynn Bruce died from injuries he sustained after lighting himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court to raise awareness about climate change:

In an incident report, the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) stated that 50-year-old Wynn Bruce of Boulder, Colorado, carried out the act at about 6:05 p.m. Friday, the Hill noted. The MPD, Supreme Court Police, and Capitol Police responded to the scene. After being conveyed to a local hospital via helicopter, Bruce died of his injuries.

According to Bruce’s Facebook page, he was a practicing Buddhist performing an act of self-immolation. In the hours following his untimely death, climate activists have taken to social media to hail him as a hero who performed a compassionate act of self-sacrifice.

“Climate activist Wynn Alan Bruce set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court on Earth Day. He died from this act of self-immolation. Heed his warning. Take climate crisis seriously. End fossil fuels,” tweeted Washington Congressional candidate Rebecca Parson.

“This guy was my friend. He meditated with our sangha. This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis. We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for at least one year. #wynnbruce I am so moved,” tweeted Dr. Kritee K, a Zen Buddhist priest and senior scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). 

