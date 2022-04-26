Biden Education Secretary Miguel Cardona met with members of the National Association of Secondary School Principals on Monday after the group asked him to “ban hostile parents and individuals from school grounds who threaten our safety.”

“NASSP is calling on federal officials to protect school leaders from rampant hostility and violence that disrupts our schools and threatens the safety of our educations and students,” the group said in September.

Much like the National School Boards Association (NSBA) prompting the Department of Justice to open a domestic terrorism probe into concerned parents who speak up at school board meetings, the NASSP claimed school officials were “simply trying to follow the health and scientific safety guidance that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health departments are issuing.”

After the Department of Justice opened the FBI probe to go after parents, with Attorney General Merrick Garland saying in a statement, “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values,” the NASSP applauded the move.

“School leaders have made their voices heard,” NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe said in a statement. “We thank the Justice Department for deciding to act, and we thank our members for their bravery in sharing their stories and advocating for action.”

“It’s alarming when you face personal and professional threats for just doing your job,” NASSP board member Bill Ziegler added. “The safety of my students, staff and school community is of the utmost importance. Schools need to be conducive to teaching, learning and collaboration, and I welcome the federal help to counter threats that individuals are making against our schools that are disrupting learning and potentially harming dedicated educators.”

As Breitbart News reported, the FBI probe was allegedly requested by Cardona himself and the White House was “actively engaged” with the NSBA before the letter was sent.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) described the situation, saying the Biden administration “develop[ed] a pretext for invoking federal law enforcement to intimidate and silence parents.”

