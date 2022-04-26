Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) introduced a bill this week that would require military leaders to reinstate service members who were discharged for not complying with the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine mandate but wish to return, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Smith, who has served as chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, said in a statement, “My legislation will ensure that our brave men and women in uniform who were unjustly punished because of their personal medical or moral decisions receive the benefits they deserve and have the opportunity to continue serving our great Nation.”

“These forced discharges are no way to treat American heroes who sacrifice so much and put their lives on the line to preserve and defend our safety,” Smith said.

Smith authored the law after hearing from his constituents, including Marine veteran Bill Borowsky Jr. and his father, Bill Borowsky Sr., from Point Pleasant Borough.

“I would like to thank Congressman Smith for hearing the voices that no one else would listen to,” said Borowsky Jr. “Not only is he listening, he’s taking action. Thank you, Congressman Chris Smith.”

His father expressed gratitude for Smith also.

“As the dad of a Marine who was separated from his unit because of the Biden vaccination mandate, words cannot describe how grateful I am to Congressman Chris Smith,” Borowsky Sr. said.

“Knowing that he is fighting for my son and all of those in the same situation is both encouraging and comforting,” he added.

Smith’s bill would allow service members who were discharged to voluntarily return to the military at their same rank and grade, and add additional protections for service members who were discharged but do not wish to return, by ensuring their discharge is honorable and that they secure GI Bill benefits and pensions for their service.

“No one should lose their jobs or pensions because they do not want the COVID vaccine—especially our courageous service members who step up to defend the very freedoms we enjoy,” Smith said.

If Republicans win control of the House this November in the mid-term elections, Smith’s and other lawmakers’ proposed legislation on reinstating service members discharged over the vaccine has a greater chance of becoming law.

“I thank Congressman Smith and his colleagues for fighting to do what’s right for those who sacrificed for our freedom,” Borowsky Sr. said.

Smith said he believes the coronavirus vaccines should be voluntary, and has co-sponsored half a dozen bills to overturn the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates.

